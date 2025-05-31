SSC GD Constable Result 2025 to be declared soon; PET next for shortlisted candidates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 soon on its official website — ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam will also be able to check the cut-off marks along with their result.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the SSC GD Constable exam was conducted from February 4 to 25, 2025, at multiple centres across the country. The provisional answer key was made available on March 4, and the window to challenge it remained open till March 9, 2025, as per a report by Zee News.

What happens after CBT?

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will move on to the next phase of the recruitment process: the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). These are followed by a Medical Examination before final selection.

The SSC GD Constable recruitment process aims to fill General Duty positions in central paramilitary forces and police organisations.

How to check SSC GD Constable Result 2025:

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in Alternatively, go to your regional SSC website. Click on the link for “SSC GD Constable Result 2025” under the ‘Constable-GD’ section. A PDF will open showing the names or roll numbers of shortlisted candidates along with the cut-off marks. Use Ctrl + F to find your roll number. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

The SSC GD (General Duty) Constable exam is a national-level recruitment exam conducted to fill posts in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (also known as Armed Border Force) (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Special Frontier Force (SSF), and Assam Rifles. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official SSC website for timely updates regarding the results and PET schedule.