Social media platform X faces widespread outages globally and in India as well

According to Downdetector, a service that tracks real-time outages, the social media platform X experienced significant disruptions, with many users reporting the app as being down, reported Livemint, today, Saturday, May 31.



At approximately 4.19 pm Eastern Time (ET), over 34,000 users reported issues. By 4.42 pm ET, the number of reported outages decreased significantly to around 1,500.



Technical Issues reported

The X Developer Platform status page confirmed a "site-wide outage" at 4.20 pm ET on Friday, May 30. The update noted that users might encounter "503 errors" on several endpoints, including:



- User Timeline

- Tweets

- DM

- Tweeting



Of the reported outages, 61% affected the mobile app, while 38% impacted the web interface. Some users were greeted with a "Welcome to X!" message as they attempted to log in to the site.



Context of the outage

These disruptions coincided with X owner Elon Musk's announcement at the White House regarding his resignation from his role as a Special Government Employee, at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).



Musk stated that, despite stepping down, he will lead an austerity team focused on removing fraud and waste in the federal budget.



A senior administration official clarified that Musk will continue to serve as an "unofficial advisor" and may attend future White House meetings.



Earlier outage incident

On May 27, at around 7.00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) X faced another outage affecting users globally. According to a Livemint report, in India, approximately 25 users reported issues, while in the United States, over 400 users flagged problems. According to Downdetector’s analysis:



- 41% of US users reported issues with the mobile app.

- 40% experienced difficulties accessing the website.

- 9% encountered server connectivity problems.