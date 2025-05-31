Postponement on the cards?: Experts weigh in as Supreme Court orders single-shift Exam

Following the recent Supreme Court order on NEET PG, important questions have emerged about how the National Board of Examinations (NBE) will conduct the exam.

The Supreme Court delivered its judgment on NEET PG 2025 on May 30, 2025, directing that the exam be conducted in a single shift instead of two to ensure fairness and transparency.

The NEET PG 2025 exam is scheduled for June 15, 2025.

EdexLive spoke with NEET PG experts Dr Seran Reddy, Academic Director & COO - ADRPLEXUS, Critical Care Consultant and Dr Rakesh Jain, NEET navigator, to gain insights on the implications of this decision and the challenges that NBE & students now face.

Here’s what they had to say.

Logistical challenges: Is a single-shift exam feasible?

Discussing the logistical hurdles NBE might face in organising NEET PG 2025 in a single shift within a relatively limited time frame, Dr Seran remarked, “Realistically, there aren’t major challenges for NBE in organising the exam in a single shift.”

“Historically, every NEET PG exam has been conducted in a single slot, except the postponed August 2024 cycle. Even for the earlier planned NEET PG 2024 (June edition), the released admit cards reflected single-shift conduct. Hence, organising it in one go is not new for NBE — they’ve done it multiple times with streamlined efficiency,” he noted.

However, Dr Rakesh highlighted the concerns raised by NBE to the Supreme Court, “Firstly, just as the NBE highlighted to the Supreme Court, arranging 900 additional centres and ensuring required safety and security standards poses a major logistical challenge.”

“Another significant challenge for the NBE is revising the exam format. Switching to a single shift requires rewriting the rules and clarifying the new schedule,” he added.

Additionally, he pointed out NBE’s responsibility to make sure accurate information reaches every candidate, making effective communication a key hurdle in this transition

Dr Rakesh also mentioned that changing the exam format may require revising question papers, presenting another immediate but complex challenge.

Should the exam be postponed?

On the question of postponement, Dr Seran Reddy considered it unnecessary and counterproductive, emphasising that most students prefer the exam to be conducted on the scheduled date rather than endure further delays.

“NBE has sufficient resources and past experience to organise the exam efficiently within 10 days — claiming otherwise is hard to justify. The idea that arranging 900+ centers is too difficult is simply unconvincing. With proper execution, this timeframe is more than sufficient,” he commented.

Dr Rakesh agreed, stating, “I believe NBE should do it on 15th itself, because there is a lot of emotional and psychological attachment to the timeline.”

He explained that postponement might create a negative distress for students.

Fairness and integrity: Are last-minute changes a risk?

Dr Rakesh believes that integrity of the examination and the timelines are unrelated.

“Integrity is independent of exam timelines. Managing logistical challenges effectively ensures fairness. Taking more time doesn’t guarantee integrity, as breaches can happen at any moment,” he said.

Dr Seran Reddy advised, “NBE should promptly release admit cards, stick to established patterns, avoid shift variations, set up grievance redressal, and communicate clearly to ensure transparency and fairness.”

Student stress and rumours of postponement

“It’s important to note that these predictions come from a very limited number of sources, often amplified by social media,” Dr Seran explained.

He pointed that the Supreme Court has decisively ruled that the exam should be conducted by June 15th, after exploring all options.

Given this direction, and considering NBE’s reputation at stake, he estimated that a further postponement is unlikely, and students should be prepared to move ahead.

Dr Rakesh considers this natural, “Social media thrives on creating anxiety and stress among students, often driven by commercial interests. Fear-based marketing benefits from student uncertainty, making such platforms naturally prone to spreading panic,” he clarifies.

Should student representatives be involved in the decision making process?

Dr Seran believes that structured feedback from recognised student bodies or national medical associations can help bridge the gap between policy decisions and ground-level concerns.

“It enhances trust, transparency, and makes the system more student-inclusive without compromising procedural rigour,” he notes.

However, while democratic participation sounds appealing in theory, Dr. Seran Reddy cautions against direct student representation in exam administration.

“With over 250,000 candidates, it’s impractical to define a true representative for all,” he explains. “Objections from a few don’t reflect the views of every student. Administrative decisions should remain with the authorities, though stakeholder feedback can be invited for major format changes.”

Lessons for future exams & advice to students

Dr Rakesh advises students to rely only on official sources for information and not to be swayed by social media exaggerations.

Dr Seran suggests that establishing a fixed calendar, avoiding sudden postponements or reschedules and strengthening official communication channels to reduce rumors would be NBE’s primary necessity.

The Supreme Court’s directive for a single-shift NEET PG 2025 aims to ensure fairness and transparency, but it also places significant logistical and communication demands on the NBE.

As the exam approaches, both authorities and aspirants must remain focused and prepared for a smooth and equitable process.