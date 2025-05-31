NEET-PG 2025 city intimation slip to be released on June 2 at nbe.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the city allotment slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 on June 2, 2025. This slip will inform candidates of the city where their exam centre is located.

To access the NEET PG city intimation slip, candidates must log in using their User ID and password on the NBEMS official website — nbe.edu.in .

Steps to download NEET-PG 2025 city allotment slip:

Visit the official website — nbe.edu.in Click on the NEET PG section on the homepage Log in using your credentials (User ID and password) Click on the city intimation slip link Download and save the PDF for reference

The city allotment slip is not the same as the admit card. It only mentions the name of the city where the exam centre will be located, not the exact address. The official NEET PG 2025 admit card will be released on June 11, 2025, and will include the full exam centre address, exam date and time, and candidate-specific details.

What to do after downloading the city slip?

Once the city is confirmed, candidates are advised to make travel and accommodation arrangements for the exam day.

The NEET PG 2025 examination is scheduled for June 15, 2025, and will be conducted in two shifts across various cities in India.

For further updates and to access the city allotment slip, candidates should regularly check the NBEMS website.