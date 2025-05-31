MPSC Group C Prelims 2025 tomorrow: Check exam timings, reporting schedule and key guidelines

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will conduct the Group C Preliminary Examination 2025 tomorrow, on Sunday, June 1.

This recruitment drive covers multiple vacancies, including Industry Inspector, Technical Assistant, Tax Assistant, Bailiff, Clerk, and Clerk Typist posts.

Candidates must hold a graduate or diploma degree to be eligible for these positions.

Exam pattern and format

The MPSC Group C Prelims 2025 will be held in online mode, in a single shift. The exam will consist of 100 objective-type questions, each carrying 1 mark. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards from the official website to check detailed exam-related information, including center address, timings, and instructions.

Candidates must ensure they reach their exam centers well in advance to avoid last-minute issues.

Exam day guidelines

As per the instructions on the admit card, candidates must:

Carry a printed copy of the admit card.

Bring a valid photo ID proof (eg, Aadhaar, PAN card, Voter ID).

Avoid carrying electronic gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, or Bluetooth devices.

Follow all instructions issued by the exam authorities.

Here’s how to download your admit card: