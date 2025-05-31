MIT student Megha Vemuri faces intense backlash over Pro-Palestine graduation speech

Megha Vemuri, an American student of Indian origin, and President of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Class of 2025, sparked intense controversy with her speech at the university's graduation ceremony, reported the Hindustan Times.



In her address, Vemuri criticised MIT’s research ties with the Israeli military, stating, “The Israeli occupation forces are the only foreign military that MIT has research ties with, this means that Israel’s assault on the Palestinian people is not only aided and abetted by our country, but our school..."



Social media users unleash criticism

Vemuri faced severe backlash online following her speech. Ouriel Ohayon, an Israeli CEO in the cryptocurrency sector, posted a strongly worded message on social media platform, X, condemning Vemuri’s stance and sharing her now-deactivated LinkedIn profile.



"Make that b*tch famous. May she never find any career path and be humiliated for what she just did,” Ohayon wrote, also mocking her accent.



Other social media users suggested deportation proceedings, calling her speech, an attempt to grab attention, and calling her remarks “unacceptable.”



Some users distanced her views from the broader Indian-American community, describing her as part of the “woke” movement.



MIT's response

MIT clarified that Vemuri’s delivered speech differed from the one previously submitted to the university.



According to NBC News, MIT banned her from participating in the ceremony due to her actions. "While that individual had a scheduled role at today’s Undergraduate Degree Ceremony, she was notified that she would not be permitted at today’s events," said university spokesperson Kimberly Allen.



Allen added that MIT supports free expression, but the act was misleading the organisers of the commencement, and disrupting an important ceremony.