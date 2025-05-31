Karnataka schools to reopen with strict COVID-19 guidelines

As Karnataka prepares for schools to reopen in June 2025, the state government has introduced comprehensive COVID-19 safety guidelines to safeguard students and staff, according to a report by Hindustan Times on Saturday, May 31.



The decision was taken at a high-level meeting led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 26, as a gradual increase in COVID-19 cases was being reported.



The guidelines apply to both government and private schools, with increased vigilance, early detection, and strict adherence to safety measures to prevent outbreaks.



What is the advisory?

The advisory delineates that students displaying symptoms such as fever, cough, or cold must not attend school and should seek medical attention.



They are allowed to return only after full recovery.



Schools are required to conduct daily health screenings and promptly send home any student who develops symptoms during school hours, with immediate notification to parents.



Teachers and non-teaching staff are also advised to stay home if unwell to minimise the risk of transmission.



Enforcement of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour

To ensure safety, schools must enforce 'Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour' (CAB), including regular handwashing, respiratory hygiene, and proper mask usage when necessary.

The guidelines emphasise the rigorous implementation of these protocols to prevent potential outbreaks, with school authorities responsible for ensuring compliance among students and staff.



Rising COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka reported 114 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total since January 2025 to over 360 cases.



Additionally, a COVID-related death was recorded on May 25 in Mysuru, where a 62-year-old man with comorbidities succumbed to complications from COVID pneumonia, septic shock, multiple organ dysfunction, and hyponatremia.