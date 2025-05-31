JAC Class 12 Results 2025: Science topper Ankita Dutta scores 477 marks; Reshmi Kumari tops Commerce

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the Class 12 results for the Science and Commerce streams today, May 31, for the academic year 2024-25.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at the JAC office auditorium in Ranchi, presided over by Ramdas Soren, Minister of School Education and Literacy, Jharkhand.

This year, 98,634 students appeared for the Class 12 Science examinations, with 78,186 students passing, resulting in a pass percentage of 79.26 per cent. A total of 58,732 candidates secured first-division marks.

Ankita Dutta from Dhanbad topped the Science stream with an impressive score of 477 marks. She was closely followed by Ankit Kumar Sah from West Singhbhum, who scored 476. The third position was jointly secured by Kishor Kumar (Hazaribagh), Jagannath Singh Choudhary (Bokaro), and Himanshu Kumar (Hazaribagh), each scoring 474 marks.

In the Commerce stream, Reshmi Kumari topped with 476 marks. Multiple students shared top positions across both streams, reflecting the high level of competition and academic excellence among candidates.

How to check JAC Class 12 Results 2025

Visit jacresults.com Click on “Intermediate Examination Result 2025 (Science/Commerce)” Enter your roll code and roll number Click on “Submit” View and download your result

Revaluation and compartment exams

Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for revaluation through their respective schools. The revaluation fee is Rs 200 per subject.

Compartment exams for students who failed in one or two subjects are likely to be conducted in June-July 2025.