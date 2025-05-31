Indian-American CEO of streaming platform TUBI joins Harvard University board

Anjali Sud, CEO of the streaming platform Tubi, has been elected to Harvard University’s Board of Overseers, one of the institution’s two governing bodies, according to a report by Deccan Chronicle.



Sud, born in 1983 to Punjabi immigrant parents in Detroit, Michigan, will serve the remaining two years of the term left vacant by Mark Carney, former Governor of the Bank of Canada, who resigned on March 9, 2025.



A 2011 Harvard Business School MBA graduate, Sud brings leadership experience from senior roles at Amazon, Time Warner, and Vimeo.



She currently chairs the board of Change.org, serves on the board of Dolby Laboratories, and is part of the executive committee of the development board at Phillips Academy, Andover.



Sanjay Seth elected to Harvard Alumni Association

Sanjay Seth, another Indian-American and a distinguished expert in climate and sustainability, has been elected as the new Director of the Harvard Alumni Association (HAA).



His role highlights the growing prominence of Indian-American professionals in shaping Harvard’s future. The HAA plays a vital role in fostering connections among alumni and supporting the university’s mission.



The appointments of Anjali Sud and Sanjay Seth reflect the increasing impact of the Indian-American community in the US academic and professional sectors, highlighting the growing recognition of Indian-American talent in shaping the future of higher education.