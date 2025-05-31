India lost its 'Tiger Man' Valmiki Thapar. Who was he?

Valmiki Thapar, a distinguished Indian wildlife conservationist and author, passed away at the age of 73 today, Saturday morning, May 31, at his residence, following a battle with cancer.



His cremation has been scheduled for 3.30 pm at Lodhi Electric Crematorium in New Delhi, according to a News18 report.



Thapar devoted over five decades to the conservation of wild tigers, with a particular focus on Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan, earning him recognition as a leading advocate for wildlife preservation.



Personal life

Born to journalist Romesh Thapar, and nephew to historian Romila Thapar, Valmik Thapar graduated with a gold medal in sociology from St Stephen’s College, Delhi University.



He was married to theatre artist Sanjana Kapoor, daughter of actor Shashi Kapoor. Thapar’s conservation journey was profoundly shaped by Fateh Singh Rathore, a legendary figure in Indian wildlife conservation and a key member of the original Project Tiger team.



Contributions to wildlife conservation

Thapar’s career was marked by his relentless advocacy for tiger conservation, emphasising stricter anti-poaching measures and the protection of tiger habitats.



He served on over 150 government committees, including the National Board for Wildlife, chaired by the Prime Minister, and was a member of the 2005 Tiger Task Force, formed to address the disappearance of tigers from Sariska Tiger Reserve.



Thapar advocated for the preservation of human-free core areas in tiger reserves, believing this was critical for the species’ long-term survival.



In 2024, he voiced concerns about Project Cheetah, arguing that India lacked the necessary habitat, prey, and expertise to sustain free-ranging African cheetahs.



His literary legacy

A prolific author, Thapar wrote or edited over 30 books on wildlife, including notable works like Land of the Tiger: A Natural History of the Indian Subcontinent (1997) and Tiger Fire: 500 Years of the Tiger in India.

His contributions extended to media, where he presented and co-produced the acclaimed six-part BBC series Land of the Tiger (1997), highlighting the biodiversity of the Indian subcontinent.

In 2024, Thapar featured in the documentary My Tiger Family, reflecting on his 50 years of work with Ranthambore’s wild tigers.

