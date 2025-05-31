How did VTU declare final semester engineering results in record one hour of exam? VC says....

Setting a new benchmark for speedy evaluation, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, announced the results of its final semester engineering examinations within just one hour of the exams concluding Friday, May 30, 2025.

The practical exams, which began on May 27 after the theory exams concluded on May 26, were completed around 5.30 pm on Friday. By 6.30 pm, the final results were declared and communicated directly to students via SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

Speaking about the achievement, VTU Vice-Chancellor Prof Vidyashankar S said, “As soon as the exams were completed, we resumed the evaluation of theory papers and kept the marks ready on the portal. On Friday, once the practical exams concluded, the practical marks were entered into the same system, and results were published.”

He added that it has been his personal goal to ensure the final semester results are announced on May 30 each year, a target the university has consistently met for the last three years.

“In the first two years, we declared results within two to three hours. This year, we’ve set a new record by announcing the results in just one hour,” he stated.

The rapid declaration of results reflects VTU’s push towards greater transparency and digitisation in the evaluation process, aiming to minimise delays that often disrupt students’ plans for placements, higher education, or competitive exams.