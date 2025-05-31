FAIMA slams Centre’s mixopathy proposal, calls it ‘unscientific and regressive’

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has issued a statement opposing the Centre’s proposed “Mixopathy” policy, calling it a “regressive” move that threatens the integrity of healthcare in India.

The association, which represents thousands of doctors across the country, warned that blending the roles of modern medicine practitioners (MBBS doctors) with those trained in traditional systems like Ayurveda (BAMS doctors) would compromise patient safety and dilute the unique strengths of both systems.

In a press release dated today, Saturday, May 31, 2025, FAIMA said that modern medicine is rooted in evidence-based practices and globally accepted protocols.

“The proposed Mixopathy policy threatens to create a cadre of half-trained professionals, jeopardizing patient safety and undermining both modern and traditional healthcare systems,” the release stated.

Among the key risks listed by FAIMA were:

Compromising patient safety and quality of care

Diluting the distinct identities of medical systems

Eroding public trust in the healthcare system

Undermining the credibility of both streams of medicine

The association called upon the government to immediately withdraw the proposal and urged it to respect the autonomy of each medical system.

“Preserve the purity and heritage of both Modern Medicine and Ayurveda,” the statement read, also calling for transparent engagement with the medical fraternity before implementing such transformative changes.

The statement also appealed to the Ayurvedic community to resist the policy, framing it as a collective concern for future generations.

“Let every medical system thrive in its own domain. Let science and reason guide our healthcare policies – not political expediency,” it urged.