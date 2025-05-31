Are Trump's policies now encouraging students to consider alternative study destinations?

Donald Trump’s policies have significantly deterred Indian students from pursuing higher education in the United States.



According to a report by The Telegraph, a master’s graduate in history from a private Indian university, who once aspired to earn a PhD at Columbia University, shifted his interests to a UK university, due to concerns over Trump’s anti-immigrant stance.



“I changed my country of preference from the US to the UK because I anticipated Trump’s return to power, and his campaign made it clear he was not open-minded about foreign students,” the student told The Telegraph.



Visa curbs, increased social media scrutiny for visa applicants, and crackdowns on political activism among foreign students have now led students to reconsider their educational path in the country.



Students shift their aim

As a result, Indian students are exploring alternative study destinations. Education consultants highlighted Germany, Italy, Norway, Sweden, and the UAE as emerging hubs, with China also attracting students for its technology and medicine programmes, according to the report.



Ravi Lochan Singh, Managing Director of Global Reach, predicted a 30-40% decline in Indian student enrollment in the US in 2025, alongside a 50% drop in Canada due to bilateral tensions.



The UK and Australia are expected to maintain steady interest, though potential curbs on UK post-study work visas could lead to a 20% decline.



The UAE, particularly Dubai, is gaining popularity for its safety, work opportunities, and presence of top university campuses, including Indian institutions.



Experts warn that restricting foreign students could harm the US economy and academic ecosystem, including Indians, who contribute billions to America’s GDP annually while enriching its knowledge system.



Uncertainty over work authorisation

The potential elimination of the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, which allows international students temporary work authorisation, has added to the uncertainty. Some Republicans are pushing to scrap OPT, further discouraging Indian students from choosing the US.