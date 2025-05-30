US says student visa suspension will be brief; Social media screening ramped up

The US State Department announced on Thursday, May 29, that the global suspension of visa processing for international students will be short-lived. This pause, ordered by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, halts the scheduling of student visa appointments for new guidelines on vetting applicants’ social media activity.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce encouraged prospective students to seek visa appointments, emphasising that the delay will be brief, as per a Hindustan Times report.

“I would not be recommending that if this was going to be weeks or months,” she told reporters, adding, “It’s something that would happen perhaps sooner than later.” Bruce advised students to regularly check online for available appointment slots.



New social media vetting guidelines

Rubio’s directive to embassies and consulates includes implementing new social media vetting protocols, with guidance expected in the “coming days.”

This move is part of broader efforts by the Trump administration to scrutinise international students, including revoking visas for those deemed to oppose US foreign policy interests, such as students involved in demonstrations critical of Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Crackdown on Chinese students

The administration has also vowed to “aggressively” revoke visas for Chinese students, citing concerns over the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) exploiting US universities and stealing research.

Bruce stated that the US will not tolerate such actions, but didn't specify how many students might be affected or how individuals who are considered threats will be identified.