Telangana: Interim stay on PG medical student penalty clause for not joining gov't service after super-speciality degree

Justice J Sreenivas Rao of the Telangana High Court on Thursday, May 29, ordered a temporary suspension of Condition No 7 from the Directorate of Medical Education's (DME) notification and guidelines dated May 20, 2025.

The condition mandates that doctors who fail to join or complete the stipulated one-year government service after obtaining their super-speciality degrees must pay a penalty of Rs 50 lakh as outlined in Government Order (GO) 165, dated September 6, 2017, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The suspension, valid for four weeks, applies exclusively to the petitioners involved in the current writ petition, as counselling for super speciality resident postings has already commenced. However, the court clarified that any petitioner who wishes to join the mandatory rural service scheme is free to do so voluntarily.

The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by Dr Srirangam Vamshi and 45 other doctors.

In Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday felicitated nine Sri Lankan Tamil students residing in rehabilitation camps, who secured high marks in SSLC, Class 11 and 12 examinations, by awarding each of them `50,000 along with a certificate of appreciation.

In all, during the year 2025-25, as many as 937 Sri Lankan Tamil students took the SSLC examination, while 827 took the Class 11 examination and 722 took the Class 12 examination. Many of them have gone on to secure good ranks, according to a report by The New Indian Express.