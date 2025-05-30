RBSE Class 5 Result 2025 declared: Pass percentage rises to 97.47%, girls outperform boys again

The Rajasthan Education Department has announced the Class 5 final exam results for 2025.

Students and parents can now check their scores on the official Shala Darpan portal, rajshaladarpan.nic.in, and the PSP portal, rajpsp.nic.in, using their roll number and application number.

This year, a total of 13,30,190 students appeared for the Class 5 exams, of whom 12,96,495 students passed, marking an overall pass percentage of 97.47 per cent, a slight improvement over last year’s 97.06 per cent, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Girls outperformed boys once again, with a pass percentage of 97.66 per cent compared to boys’ 97.29 per cent. In total, 6,96,439 boys and 6,33,751 girls appeared for the exam, with 6,77,550 boys and 6,18,945 girls clearing it.

District-wise trends

Highest number of students: Jaipur district, with 1,25,077 students

Lowest number of students: Jaisalmer district, with 17,463 students

Top performing districts by pass percentage:

Dausa: 98.83 per cent Pratapgarh: 98.77 per cent Dungarpur: 98.68 per cent Sikar: 98.63 per cent Ajmer: 98.56 per cent



How to check RBSE Class 5 Result 2025

Visit rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in Click on the “5th, 8th result” section Select the “Class 5 Result” link Enter your roll number and application number Submit and download your result



The Rajasthan Board had also declared Class 8 results. Out of 12,64,618 students who appeared, 12,22,369 passed, registering a pass percentage of 96.66 per cent.