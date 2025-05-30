RBSE Class 5 Result 2025 declared: Pass percentage rises to 97.47%, girls outperform boys again

The Rajasthan Education Department has announced the Class 5 final exam results for 2025.
Students and parents can now check their scores on the official Shala Darpan portal, rajshaladarpan.nic.in, and the PSP portal, rajpsp.nic.in, using their roll number and application number.
This year, a total of 13,30,190 students appeared for the Class 5 exams, of whom 12,96,495 students passed, marking an overall pass percentage of 97.47 per cent, a slight improvement over last year’s 97.06 per cent, as per a report by Hindustan Times.
Girls outperformed boys once again, with a pass percentage of 97.66 per cent compared to boys’ 97.29 per cent. In total, 6,96,439 boys and 6,33,751 girls appeared for the exam, with 6,77,550 boys and 6,18,945 girls clearing it.
Highest number of students: Jaipur district, with 1,25,077 students
Lowest number of students: Jaisalmer district, with 17,463 students
Top performing districts by pass percentage:
Dausa: 98.83 per cent
Pratapgarh: 98.77 per cent
Dungarpur: 98.68 per cent
Sikar: 98.63 per cent
Ajmer: 98.56 per cent
How to check RBSE Class 5 Result 2025
Visit rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in
Click on the “5th, 8th result” section
Select the “Class 5 Result” link
Enter your roll number and application number
Submit and download your result
The Rajasthan Board had also declared Class 8 results. Out of 12,64,618 students who appeared, 12,22,369 passed, registering a pass percentage of 96.66 per cent.