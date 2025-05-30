"Party is at my home": Advocate Abhisht Hela as SC directs NEET-PG 2025 to be held in one shift

Medical students, doctors, and aspirants alike are overjoyed and overwhelmed today, May 30, as the Supreme Court issued an order directing the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 examination in a single shift, rejecting the planned two-shift format.

For Advocate Abhisht Hela, who argued the case, the moment was personal and deeply meaningful. In an interview with EdexLive, Abhisht expressed his sheer joy.

"It's a great feeling," he said, describing the sense of validation when the court echoed the very words he had written in his petition and rejoinder.

"Words of a young advocate like me were reiterated by the court and noted in the order sheet," he said. For Abhisht, this recognition was not just a professional milestone but a personal achievement.

He explained that filing a rejoinder was a perfect move on their part in the Aditi vs NBE case.

Aspirant and petitioner Aditi filed the case to seek transparency from NBE and the withdrawal of the two-shift format. Abhisht is the lawyer who represented her in court.

"The judges were thorough with the rejoinder, so when I countered NBE's claims from a legal point of view, the judges knew whatever NBE is saying has no legal merit in their argument," he said.

He commented on how the atmosphere in the courtroom was charged with anticipation.

When the judges showed their inclination towards conducting the exam in a single shift, there was a visible sense of happiness among all the lawyers present.

Messages of congratulations started pouring in immediately, and some students were overjoyed, even trying to reach out to him through calls during the proceedings.

"It was a moment of happiness, relaxation, and relief for all students and doctors," Abhisht said, recalling how the uncertainty around the exam format had weighed on so many.

The memories of last year's NEET-PG, with its controversies and confusion, were still fresh in everyone's minds, reminding them of how it would have affected students this year as well.

Despite the collective joy, Abhisht acknowledged the struggle to bring the case forward. While thousands voiced their concerns online, only a handful were willing to step up as petitioners.

"We were able to find only seven petitioners this time," he said, reflecting on the hesitation and fear that often keep people from taking action, even when they know they are being mistreated.

He pointed out that the situation was similar last year as well.

Yet, through this process, a sense of community developed among the petitioners.

"We have become one NEET PG family," he shared, expressing how they all developed a strong bond during the case. "We're all going to party at my home now!" he says, celebrating the win.

"I feel pleased about the fact that the court has entertained our request," he remarked.

He recalled countering the NBE's claim of "not enough petitioners" by arguing that even if the fundamental right of a single doctor is violated, the Supreme Court must intervene to uphold the rule of law.

The court accepted this, affirming that a violation of one doctor's rights is a violation of the rights of all doctors.

Looking ahead, Abhisht knows the journey isn't over. The court will hear other issues, like answer key transparency and re-evaluation, after the exam.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 14, 2025.

But for now, there is a sense of accomplishment and unity.

He hopes this case will encourage others not to be afraid to stand up for what is right.

"If you know there is injustice, come forward and fight for your rights," he said, emphasising that people must not worry about incurring huge costs or not being able to find lawyers to take up any fight.

"These are causes of national importance. If the government or other authorities get the liberty and authority to create and cause that injustice, it is because the people are scared of coming forward to fight; it's a loss for everyone," he explained.

He reminded everyone that lawyers will stand up for social causes just like he did in this case, which was a pro bono.

"I just want to change that narrative. There are lawyers who are willing to fight for social causes and WILL fight for free. All you have to do is reach out to us," he said.

Today, the NEET-PG community celebrates not just a legal victory but also the feeling of being heard and the knowledge that collective effort can make a difference.