MIT student president backs Palestine in graduation speech, slams university’s Israeli military ties

At the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) graduation ceremony for the Class of 2025 on May 29, student body president Megha Vemuri used her commencement speech to strongly criticise the institute’s research collaborations with the Israeli military and express open support for Palestine.

Wearing a red keffiyeh, a widely recognised symbol of solidarity with Palestinians, Vemuri told fellow graduates, “You showed the world that MIT wants a free Palestine.”

She accused the university of subjecting student activists to “threats, intimidation and suppression” for speaking out against the institution’s ties to Israel.

She also drew attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, contrasting the celebratory mood of graduation with the destruction there.

“Right now, while we prepare to graduate and move forward with our lives, there are no universities left in Gaza,” she said, calling MIT “complicit” through its research partnerships.

The video of her speech has gone viral on social media platforms.