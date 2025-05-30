MAT May 2025 registration closes on June 2 | Exam on June 8

The registration window for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) May 2025 session will close on Monday, June 2, 2025.

Candidates who wish to pursue management education through business schools across India can submit their applications on the official website: mat.aima.in.

Conducted by the All India Management Association (AIMA), MAT is one of the most widely accepted entrance exams for Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programmes in India. It is recognised by over 600 B-Schools and has received approval from the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

With a legacy of more than 35 years, MAT has helped shape the academic and professional journeys of over 30 lakh aspirants. Its reliability, accessibility, and broad acceptance have made it a preferred choice for thousands of students each year.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the May cycle will be conducted on Sunday, June 8, 2025, in 45 cities across India. Admit cards will be available from June 5, and the results are expected by the third week of June 2025.

This exam also serves as the final opportunity for students seeking admission to the MBA/PGDM programmes for the upcoming academic session. With over 20,000 seats available in prestigious institutions through MAT scores, candidates are advised to complete the registration process on time to avoid last-minute issues.

For detailed information, important updates, and eligibility criteria, candidates should visit the official MAT portal.