JEE Advanced 2025 result to be declared before June 2, final answer key expected soon

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is set to release the final answer key and results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 anytime before June 2. Once announced, candidates can access the result and answer key through the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.

Here’s how to check your JEE Advanced 2025 result:

Visit the official website: jeeadv.ac.in Click on “Candidate Portal” under the Quick Links section Log in using your registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number Your scorecard and the final answer key will be displayed Download and save both for future reference

What’s next?

According to the official schedule, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) 2025 counselling process is expected to begin at 5 pm on June 3. Candidates aiming for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) must participate in this centralised seat allocation process.

Additionally, registration for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025 will begin on June 2 at 10.00 am and continue until 5.00 pm on June 3. The AAT is required for those seeking admission to architecture programmes at select IITs.

JEE Advanced 2025 consisted of two compulsory papers, each of three hours’ duration. Candidates had to appear for both to be considered for ranking.

Stay tuned to the official website and trusted education portals for the latest updates on result declaration and the subsequent counselling process.