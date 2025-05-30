ICAI CA September 2025 exam dates announced for Final, Inter and Foundation courses | Check here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the timetable for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) September 2025 exams. The schedule includes the dates for the Final, Intermediate, and Foundation courses. Candidates can view and download the datesheet from ICAI’s official website — icai.org.

Key dates

Final course

Group 1: September 3, 6, and 8, 2025

Group 2: September 10, 12, and 14, 2025

Intermediate course

Group 1: September 4, 7, and 9, 2025

Group 2: September 11, 13, and 15, 2025

Foundation course

Exam dates: September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025

A 15-minute advance reading time (1.45 pm to 2.00 pm Indian Standard Time - IST) will be provided for all exams except Foundation Papers 3 and 4, which will begin directly at 2.00 pm IST.

There will be no examination on Friday, September 5, 2025, due to Milad-un-Nabi, a gazetted Central Government holiday, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

How to download the ICAI CA September 2025 datesheet:

Visit the official ICAI website: icai.org Click on the Important Announcements link on the homepage Look for the CA September Exam 2025 datesheet link Click and view the timetable Download and save it for reference

For further updates and details, candidates are advised to regularly check the ICAI website.