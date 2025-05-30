Faizan Zaki wins Scripps National Spelling Bee 2025 Champion title. What was his winning word?

Faizan Zaki, a 13-year-old from Dallas, Texas, with roots in Hyderabad, has won the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee, marking the competition’s 100th edition.



Zaki clinched the title by correctly spelling “éclaircissement,” a French word meaning the clearing up of something obscure in the final round.



This victory follows his runner-up finish in 2024, earning him the prestigious Scripps Cup, $50,000 in cash, and a commemorative medal.



Faizan's journey

A 7th-grader at CM Rice Middle School, Zaki is a four-time competitor in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.



- His journey began in 2019 at age 7, when he tied for 370th place.

- He then placed 21st in 2023.

- He secured second place in 2024.



Reflecting on his progress, Zaki said, “I was amazed when I won my first school bee. Then I just kept winning.”



Win in 2025

Zaki beat nearly 240 competitors while defeating runner-up Sarvadnya Kadam from California, who stumbled on “Uaupes,” a South American river.



Zaki’s passion for words was nurtured by his parents, Zaki Anwar and Arshia Quadri, who noted that he began reading at the age of 2. At 7, he was among the youngest ever to compete in the national bee, following 8-year-old Zachary Teoh. Currently learning French, Zaki is highly interested in Rubik’s cube puzzles.

