CUET chaos: Technical glitches in many centres lead to confusion among candidates

CUET UG is the gateway for students who want to pursue higher education. But this year, the path had quite a few hurdles.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Central University Eligibility Test (CUET) for students aspiring to get into renowned central universities in both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses.

This year, CUET UG examinations are being held from May 13 to June 3, while the CUET PG examinations were held from March 13, 2025, to April 1.

Several students across the nation reported "technical glitches", which led to delays and even cancellations of the exam at some centres.

Pranshul Singh, an aspirant from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, said there were minor technical issues during the exam. Her mouse wasn't working well, which made it hard to focus on the questions.

"I noticed the girl sitting beside me had her entire computer shut down mid-exam. Although she was given extra time after it was fixed, the incident caused her much stress and disturbed the exam hall," she remarked.

Meanwhile, another student, Ramasrujana Tejomurthula, observed that the examination went smoothly at her centre in Hyderabad, Telangana.

"Everything went smoothly; we did not note any disturbances throughout the examination, nor did we hear complaints from any of our friends who attempted the exam," she said.

Students are expressing much disappointment online about the glitches during the examination.

Several users complained through X (formerly Twitter) posts.

"Servers are down according to the centre, and no student has been allowed entry till now. W management by NTA and it's examination centers", said Manoj Kumar Verma (@manucu07_manu)