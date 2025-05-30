CBI probes NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case at Rajasthan Ayurved University

On Thursday, May 29, 2025, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team investigated students at Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, to probe allegations of malpractices and a paper leak in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 exam.



The team interrogated five to six second and third-year students suspected of impersonating candidates, with questioning set to continue today, Friday, May 30, reported ETV Bharat.



University Vice-Chancellor Prof Pradeep Kumar Prajapati revealed that the investigation uncovered evidence suggesting that some students acted as dummy candidates, allegedly organised by coaching institutes.



The CBI is following up on leads from a detained gang to verify these claims, with a focus on students residing in the university hostel.



Investigation details

The CBI team collected photographs, signatures, and other documents from the university to help investigate the crime.



Despite the university being closed for Maharana Pratap Jayanti, the team proceeded with questioning. Further interrogations are planned for students absent during the initial visit, pending biometric verification to identify dummy candidates.



Prof Prajapati said that biometric verification systems are in place to detect impersonators easily.



The CBI will match biometric data to confirm the identities of suspected dummy candidates. An additional investigation will follow based on this.



The NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case, now under CBI scrutiny, has brought the Rajasthan Ayurved University into the limelight as part of a broader investigation into exam malpractices.