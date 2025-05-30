BPSC 71st CCE 2025: Notification out for 1,250 posts, registration begins June 2

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for the 71st Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), kicking off the 2025 recruitment cycle. A total of 1,250 vacancies have been announced across various departments of the Bihar state government.

Notably, this recruitment cycle does not include vacancies for the positions of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) or Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), which are usually central to this examination.

Key dates

Online application begins: June 2, 2025

Last date to apply: June 30, 2025

Preliminary exam date (tentative): August 30, 2025

Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or institution and fulfill other eligibility criteria as outlined in the detailed advertisement (to be released).

The short notice does not specify an age limit. Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification for comprehensive eligibility criteria once available.

Here’s the post-wise distribution of the 1,250 vacancies:

Senior Deputy Collector: 100

Financial Administrative Officer: 79

Labour Superintendent: 10

Sub Registrar / Joint Sub Registrar: 3

Sugarcane Officer: 17

Block Cooperative Officer: 502

Block Panchayati Raj Officer: 22

Block SC/ST Welfare Officer: 13

Revenue Officer: 45

Block Minority Welfare Officer: 459

BPSC has clarified that any new vacancies communicated by departments before the application deadline will also be included in this recruitment cycle.

For updates, candidates should regularly check the BPSC website and refer to the detailed notification once released.