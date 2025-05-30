Bengaluru: Dance teacher at reputed international school arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl

A 32-year-old dance teacher at a reputed international school has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. The accused Bharathi Kannan is a resident of Chindandahalli in Hosakote taluk. The crime happened on May 24. He was arrested on Tuesday, May 27, near his house. The accused, who was detained under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, has been remanded to judicial custody.

Kannan, who was travelling in his car, lured the victim into teaching dance when she was alone near Sri Sathya Sai Baba Ashram in Kadugodi. After the victim got inside the car, the accused touched her inappropriately. After she raised objections, he dropped her at the same spot from where she was picked up and escaped.

Following her complaint, the police visited dance studios in the vicinity, which led to his arrest.

"The accused works as a dance teacher at a reputed international school near Hoskote. This is the first case registered against him. No criminal cases has been registered against him before. The victim was not known to the accused. The victim said the accused claimed to be a dance teacher. With this clue, we started visiting dance studios and managed to get the picture of the accused," said an officer.