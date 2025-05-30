AP DSC 2025: Hall tickets for mega recruitment exam released today

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the hall tickets for the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) 2025 recruitment examination today, May 30.

Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website — apdsc.apcfss.in.

The recruitment examination, which will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, is scheduled to be held from June 6 to July 6, 2025. The hall ticket mentions the exact date and time of the exam, the venue name and address, and other candidate-specific details.

The AP DSC 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 16,347 teacher vacancies across various categories in the state. Ahead of the hall ticket release, the department also made a mock test available on the official website to help candidates familiarise themselves with the exam pattern.

Schedule

As per the official schedule, the initial (provisional) answer key will be released two days after the last exam date. The objection window will remain open for seven days following the release of the provisional key.

The final answer key will be issued seven days after the closure of the objection window.

The result of AP DSC 2025 will be declared seven days after the release of the final answer key.

How to download AP DSC 2025 hall ticket:

Visit the official website: apdsc.apcfss.in Click on the “Hall Ticket Download” link on the homepage Enter your login credentials (as registered) Submit and download the admit card Save a copy and print it for exam day reference

For the latest updates on AP DSC 2025, including answer keys and results, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website.