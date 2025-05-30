"A fair fight for justice and a fruitful end": NEET-PG petitioner Aditi expresses joy over SC order of one-shift exam

Today, Friday, May 30, 2025, the Supreme Court (SC) ruled that the NEET-PG 2025 exam must be conducted in a single shift, rejecting the National Board of Examinations' (NBE) plan for multiple shifts and normalisation.

Aditi, one of the seven petitioners in the landmark case, expressed joy over the judgment in an interview with EdexLive.

Last year, Aditi was directly affected by the two-shift system and normalisation procedures that left many students feeling uncertain and unheard.

This experience motivated her to step forward this year; she didn't want to wait to rely on someone to help her. She was determined to be at the forefront of the fight for fairness.

"A fair fight, a fight for justice, was necessary. I knew I would be affected if there were two shifts, and I didn't want to wait for anyone to help me. I fought for myself," she said.

Today, as her efforts are fruitful, she is delighted.

The journey, she says, was a real struggle, filled with uncertainty. The repeated delays and shifting court dates made it almost impossible for any meaningful change to happen so close to the exam.

"It is very unexpected. We had low expectations, given the case's slow progress, the numerous postponements, and the extended deadlines. This year's win was unexpected, and I don't know how to express or feel about it," she said.

Yet, against the odds, the verdict did come through.

"It was a long struggle, but fruitful in the end," she said.

Aditi expressed gratitude for Advocate Abhisht Hela's guidance and expertise.

"Thanks to our lawyer, Advocate Abhisht Hela, with his knowledge and presence of mind, we did not need to invest so much time into it. But yes, it was a great, unexpected victory," she remarked.

This verdict is more than just a legal victory for Aditi and many like her.

The judgement brought relief, relaxation and happiness to all aspirants.