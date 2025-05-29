School reopening dates 2025: Reopening of schools may be delayed due to weather conditions

Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu have released their academic calendars for 2025, with school reopening dates staggered according to local weather conditions, academic boards, and government advisories.

While private institutions have different timetables, state-run or aided schools follow the official instructions.

States such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha are closing schools early due to heat waves. The officials are ready to extend closure dates if the heat waves persist.

In Odisha and West Bengal, school reopening dates are kept flexible, prioritising student safety.

State-wise reopening dates:

Delhi: Schools will reopen on July 1, 2025. The summer vacation in Delhi began on May 11 and will end by June 30.

Uttar Pradesh : According to a Business Standard report, the vacation commenced on May 20 and will conclude on June 15. However, they have rescheduled the reopening of schools for June 30.

Rajasthan: According to a circular from the Rajasthan Education Department, schools are set to reopen on June 16, following a vacation period from May 1 to June 15, as reported by JagranJosh.

Madhya Pradesh: The standard vacation period for MP Board schools is from May 1 to June 15, and schools will reopen on June 16.

Tamil Nadu: Schools are scheduled to reopen on June 2 after a vacation period that lasted from April 30 to June 1. However, the dates are subject to change depending on the weather conditions.

Bihar: After a vacation period from June 2 to June 21, academic institutions are scheduled to reopen on June 23.

Punjab: After a month-long summer break from June 1 to June 30, the schools will reopen on July 1, announced Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, reported JagranJosh.

Haryana: All the state-run schools will be reopening on July 1 after a month-long summer break from June 1 to June 30.

Karnataka: As the summer break in Karnataka started on April 10 and will conclude on May 28, the schools will reopen on May 29.

Kerala: Schools will resume on June 1, as vacation began on April 1 and will conclude on May 31.

Chhattisgarh: According to a report by JagranJosh, schools will reopen on June 16, following a break that began on April 25 and ended on June 15.

Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat: These states will see schools reopening from June 15, June 9, and June 4, respectively.

West Bengal: Schools closed for a summer break on April 30 and are tentatively scheduled to reopen on June 2.

CBSE-affiliated and Kendriya Vidyalaya schedules:

CBSE-affiliated schools are scheduled to reopen on June 13, 2025, and colleges will resume from June 19.

Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) follow different schedules based on their locations: some will have a 40-day break from May 9 to June 17, while others will be on vacation for 50 days from May 2 to June 20.

Tamil Nadu might delay reopening schools.

In Tamil Nadu, the reopening date of June 2 might get rescheduled according to the advice from the Climate Management Committee. According to a Business Standard report, the school education minister promised that any student-related decisions will be taken with a focus on what is best for students.