Rohtak MBBS paper leak scam: Two more UHSR employees arrested, total arrests now five

The Rohtak police have arrested two more employees of Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak (UHSR), in connection with the MBBS exam paper leak scam.

With these arrests, the number of university staff taken into custody has risen to five, said a report by Medical Dialogues.

The newly arrested accused have been identified as Jitender, a programmer, and Sonu, a clerk.

According to police, Jitender was in contact with one of the three original accused in the case and allegedly brought Sonu into the scheme to facilitate the leak. Sonu, who was posted at the examination centre, is believed to have played a key role in leaking the MBBS question papers on three separate dates, May 15, 17, and 19, 2024, in exchange for money.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dalip Singh, who is heading the investigation, confirmed the arrests.

“We have recovered Rs 10,000 from each accused. Both have confessed to leaking the paper. Further investigation is underway,” he said.

Singh also stated that prior to the arrests, the police had cross-verified the statements of the main accused to corroborate the involvement of Jitender and Sonu.

Sources cited in The Tribune reported that, on the days of the leak, fake answer sheets were allegedly prepared at the residence of one of the accused in a local housing society. Two students reportedly wrote six answer sheets each, while two others wrote four and three, respectively.

These forged answer sheets were then swapped with genuine ones with help from insiders in the university’s confidential branch.

One of the detained individuals confessed to police that Jitender had agreed to leak each paper for Rs 30,000.

Earlier, three employees — Roshan Lal, Rohit, and Deepak — had been arrested and are currently in judicial custody. In total, 17 university employees have been booked in the case, which first came to light in January and was publicly revealed in February.

According to Medical Dialogues, a total of 41 people have been booked so far, including 24 MBBS students from a private medical college and 17 UHSR staff members. However, no action has yet been taken against the students, drawing criticism over the slow progress of the investigation.

Police have indicated that further arrests and disciplinary action are likely in the coming days as the probe intensifies.