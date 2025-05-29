NEET-PG 2025 single-shift plea: Aspirants to protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar TOMORROW

Protesters claim that conducting the NEET-PG exam in two shifts may lead to discrepancies in question paper difficulty and variations in subject-wise weightage, factors that could unfairly influence candidate rankings.

Their concerns come amid mounting legal challenges.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear two petitions on the same issue tomorrow, May 30. Filed by the United Doctors’ Front (UDF) and other concerned candidates, the petitions call for a return to a single-shift format. Petitioners have also demanded transparency in the evaluation process, including the release of raw scores, answer keys, and any normalisation formula used.

The NEET-PG 2025 exam is scheduled for June 15, with admit cards expected on June 2.

With just weeks to go, the demand for a uniform exam format has gained urgency, as students push for a level playing field in one of the most competitive medical entrance tests in the country.