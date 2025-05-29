NEET-PG 2025: RIMS JDA urges NBE to scrap two-shift format

The Junior Doctors’ Association (JDA) of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, has written to the National Board of Examinations (NBE) demanding that the NEET-PG 2025 exam be conducted in a single, unified shift instead of the currently proposed two-shift format.

In a letter dated May 29, 2025, the association strongly opposed the shift-wise examination plan, calling it a serious threat to “equity, integrity, and credibility.”

Citing the pivotal role NEET PG plays in determining the professional trajectory of every medical graduate, the JDA noted that any compromise on fairness or transparency in such an exam would be “deeply unjust.” The association extended its full support to a similar memorandum previously submitted by the FAIMA doctors association.

The letter highlights the core issues with the two-shift model, including disparities in question paper difficulty and inconsistent normalisation practices, which, it argues, create an “uneven playing field” and place merit at the mercy of statistical adjustments rather than actual performance.

“The multi-shift format fundamentally undermines the integrity of the examination process,” the JDA stated, warning that it “sows seeds of doubt, discontent, and distrust.”

Instead, the RIMS doctors proposed a single-shift examination model, which they believe would ensure:

Uniformity in difficulty

Elimination of arbitrary normalisation

Protection against legal challenges

Preservation of examination sanctity

The JDA urged the NBE to act in the best interest of aspirants by reverting to a single-shift format, as was done in previous years.

“Such a move will restore confidence, uphold meritocracy, and prevent the psychological and legal turmoil that may arise from perceived injustice,” the letter concluded.

The appeal comes just a day ahead of the Supreme Court hearing scheduled for tomorrow, May 30, where a petition challenging the two-shift format is set to be taken up by a newly constituted bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sanjay Kumar.