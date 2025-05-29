Kodagu jumps to 4th place in SSLC results after 25 students pass in revaluation

Kodagu district, which had grabbed fifth place in the state in Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results, has now occupied fourth place after a revaluation process.

A total of 25 students who applied for revaluation have passed and the district has attained 82.40%, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

As per the results on May 2, Kodagu was in fifth position in the state with a percentage of 82.21. However, after the revaluation process, the district's percentage has increased by 0.19, and the district has overtaken Shivamogga in the SSLC results.

A total of 25 students from the district have passed following a revaluation. Among those who applied for revaluation, 11 in Virajpet taluk, 13 in Somwarpet taluk and one student in Madikeri taluk have passed.

Earlier these students were in the failed list. With these 25 students joining the pass list, the district is moving up to the top position with a 0.19 percent increase in the pass percentage.

Meanwhile, supplementary examination is being held in two centers each in three taluks of the district. A total of 68 students have passed but are retaking the examination to improve their performance, as per the report by The New Indian Express.

Apart from these, students who have failed in various subjects are also writing the second examination as repeaters.