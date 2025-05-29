JEECUP 2025 mock test link activated, admit cards for Group A released | Exam begins June 2

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the mock test link for candidates appearing in the UPJEE Polytechnic Exam 2025.

Aspirants can now log in at the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in – using their credentials to access the mock test and familiarise themselves with the computer-based test (CBT) format, said a report by News18.

This mock test aims to help students understand the exam pattern, assess their preparation levels, and improve time management skills ahead of the actual examination.

In addition to the mock test, admit cards for Group A candidates have also been released. Registered candidates can download them from the same official portal using their login ID and password.

Key dates and exam details

Exam dates: June 2 to June 13, 2025 (Revised schedule)

Mode: Online (Computer-Based Test)

Groups covered: A, B, C, D, E1, E2, F, G, H, I, K, L

Paper format: 100 objective-type questions per group

Duration: 3 hours per paper

Earlier, the exam was scheduled between May 20 and 28, but was postponed due to an extension in the registration deadline, which ended on May 20.

Answer key and result

Provisional answer key release: Between June 13 and June 17, 2025

Objection window: Candidates can challenge responses by uploading valid proof/documents

Result declaration: June 21, 2025

Candidates who qualify will be eligible to participate in the JEECUP 2025 counselling process, which requires online registration and a payment of Rs 250. After seat allotment, students must report to their allotted colleges to complete admission formalities.

JEECUP conducts UPJEE annually for admissions into government and private polytechnic institutions across Uttar Pradesh.