Fall 2025 and still looking West? Indian students headed to US for higher education mull over visa changes

As visa suspensions and funding freezes create turbulence in the education landscape of the United States of America (USA), two Indian students preparing for Fall 2025 offer contrasting yet illuminating perspectives on navigating uncertainty while pursuing their American academic dreams.

Matsya, heading to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County for an MSc in Human Centric Computing, embodies determined optimism despite facing visa scheduling challenges.

Having invested years preparing for a programme that aligns perfectly with her academic goals, she describes her current state as "a mix of hope and anxiety." Technical portal issues initially prevented her visa interview booking, and now political developments have suspended new appointments entirely.

Yet her resolve remains unshaken.

"I don't have a Plan B because this programme aligns perfectly with my academic goals," she explains, emphasising that deferring would be preferable to abandoning her US aspirations entirely.

Vignesvern presents a different vantage point, having secured admission to Carnegie Mellon University for an MSc in Information Security and Internet of Things (IoT) Engineering, as well as recent visa approval. His relief is palpable, describing the approval as "a big weight off my shoulders," though he remains cautiously aware of the situation's unpredictability for fellow students still waiting.

Both students share unwavering faith in the US education system, even as talk swirls around job market instability and changes to OPT and H-1B policies.

“The course I've chosen isn't just a course; it's been my dream for years,” Matsya says. “The value of a US STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education goes beyond where I end up working.” Vignesvern echoes this sentiment, highlighting America's continued leadership in technology and innovation, particularly relevant to his cybersecurity focus.

Regarding funding concerns amid university freezes, both students show realistic optimism. Matsya plans to pursue Teaching or Research Assistant positions, particularly common in STEM fields, while Vignesvern, having already secured scholarship support, advises diversifying funding options beyond traditional merit-based aid.

The enhanced social media vetting accompanying visa applications adds another layer of complexity both students must navigate. Matsya, despite limited social media activity, admits to genuine concern about digital scrutiny.

"Even speaking in this interview made me a bit hesitant at first, I was worried about how my words might be interpreted and whether it could affect my visa application," she reveals. This digital awareness has become as crucial as academic preparation in the current climate.

Perhaps most tellingly, both prioritise education over immigration outcomes. Matsya frames her journey as a "long-term investment" in unmatched academic excellence, while Vignesvern emphasises choosing his program for its relevance and global recognition rather than immigration pathways.

This educational focus, they suggest, provides resilience against political volatility while keeping career options open across geographic boundaries.