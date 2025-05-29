DDA Recruitment 2025: 1,383 vacancies announced for Group A, B, and C posts; check eligibility and selection process

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released its official recruitment notification for 2025, announcing a total of 1,383 vacancies across various Group A, B, and C posts.

The recruitment drive offers a wide range of opportunities for candidates with qualifications ranging from Class 10 pass to graduates and postgraduates.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website: dda.gov.in.

The online application process will begin soon. Interested candidates are advised to regularly check the DDA website for updates and the release of the application link.

The 1,383 posts announced span multiple departments and roles. Some of the key positions include:

Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical)

Assistant Section Officer

Patwari

Legal Assistant

Planning Assistant

Surveyor

Architectural Assistant



Note: A detailed breakdown of vacancies by post and category will be available in the official notification.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for DDA Recruitment 2025 must meet the following basic criteria:

Educational qualification: Varies by post (from Class 10 pass to graduate/postgraduate degrees)



Age limit: Post-specific (usually ranges between 18 to 35 years)



Other requirements: May include relevant work experience, typing skills, or licensure, depending on the role





Applicants are strongly advised to read the official notification thoroughly to understand the post-wise eligibility requirements, age relaxation, and documents required.

How to apply