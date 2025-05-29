BEd students, mostly women, protest as Bengaluru institute fails to get them hall tickets

A group of BEd aspirants came out in protest against Sri Vishnu Vocational Studies (SVVS), a vocational institution at Chamrajpet in Bengaluru, on Wednesday, May 28, alleging fraud, misinterpretation and illegal withholding of their original academic documents.

According to the complainants, the institute’s owner, Ravi Batlahalli, had promised them BEd admissions under Bangalore University, assuring them they could appear for the university examinations.

“The owner claimed that SVVS had full affiliation with Bangalore University and collected our original documents SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate), PUC (Pre-University Course, degree certificates along with fees up to Rs 80,000,” said one of the students, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

However, just a week before their scheduled BEd examinations, the students stated that they had discovered that SVVS is not affiliated with Bangalore University and does not have any valid recognition to conduct BEd programmes.

“We don't have an authentic hall ticket, we don't know which college we belong to, we don't know which center we belong to,” exclaimed Sithara, a student.

“Two exams have already taken place, and we’ve missed both. We were told hall tickets would be issued, but what we received were unsigned and unofficial drafts with no college code or university stamp. The hall tickets appear fake,” said another student.

The group alleged that Batlahalli repeatedly misled them. “Every time we ask about the exams, he blames the university. When we contact the university, they say they have no knowledge of him or SVVS. Meanwhile, he refuses to return our original certificates,” said Sithara.

The accused has allegedly cheated over 110 women, some of whom were promised the opportunity to appear for their B.Ed examinations as early as last year, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

“A few of us enrolled last year, but he kept giving excuses citing technical issues and problems with our documents. He manipulated us into believing him, and as a result, we missed the exams. We lost one academic year then, and now we’ve lost this year too,” said Priya, another affected student.

The students claim that despite repeated attempts to reach him, Batlahalli has either avoided their calls or offered vague assurances, stating that he is with the Registrar or arranging for manual hall ticket approvals often at unlikely hours.

“Which university works at midnight? He says photos are being pasted on hall tickets manually. We feel cheated. It’s not just money but our time, trust, and academic future at stake,” said another student.

The students have filed a complaint at the Chamarajpet Police Station. “He hasn’t even responded to calls from the police,” said Sithara. “The authorities have assured us that further investigation will be carried out,” she added.

When The New Indian Express reached out to Batlahalli he was not available for comments.