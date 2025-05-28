University of Liverpool comes to India, to open first campus in Bengaluru

In a major development for India’s higher education, the University of Liverpool — one of the UK’s most prestigious institutions and a member of the elite Russell Group — announced on Tuesday, May 27, its plans to establish its first international campus in Bengaluru. The university aims to begin operations by 2026.

The proposed campus marks the first time a Russell Group university will set up a physical presence in India. The Bengaluru campus will initially offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Business Management, Accounting and Finance, Computer Science, Biomedical Sciences and Game Design — the first time a UK university will offer these courses from an Indian campus. More disciplines are expected to be introduced in the coming years, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described the move as a “landmark moment” in Karnataka’s educational journey. “For many years, our best students went abroad to study. Today, a top global university is choosing to come here. This is not just an expansion — it is a recognition of Karnataka’s emergence as a knowledge capital,” he said.

The CM added that the state government would ensure that the university is provided with all necessary support, including world-class infrastructure and an enabling policy environment. “Our government doesn’t just offer land or policy — we offer a shared vision. Like the University of Liverpool, we believe education should change lives, and research should solve real-world problems,” Siddaramaiah added.

Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil said the campus will boost deeper collaborations between academia and high-growth sectors such as aerospace, biotechnology and electronics. “This partnership is not just symbolic. It opens up real opportunities — joint research, curriculum design, internships and innovation. I also invite the university to explore our upcoming KWIN City, an innovation hub, as a strategic base for future partnerships,” he said.

Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar and Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao were also present and expressed their support for the initiative.

To strengthen industry-academic collaboration, the University of Liverpool also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bengaluru-based IT giant Wipro. The MoU aims to foster joint research initiatives, build innovation platforms and develop skill-building programmes.

Professor Tim Jones, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Liverpool, said the institution chose Karnataka for its global campus because of the state’s reputation as a hub for technology, research and innovation. “We are proud to open our first international campus in Bengaluru, a city that represents the future of global learning. We look forward to building partnerships across industry, academia and communities,” he said.

The University of Liverpool already has collaborations in Karnataka, including a 20-year partnership with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), which has helped shape global vaccine policy. It also works with institutions like the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and corporate entities such as Hindustan Unilever.

British Deputy High Commissioner Chandru Iyer, who also attended the event, said the announcement is a strong indicator of the UK-India strategic partnership. “Our collaboration is expanding across AI, semiconductors, and now higher education. The new campus is both a symbol and a result of our growing relationship,” he noted.