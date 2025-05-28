Unacademy Co-Founders Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini to bid goodbye to the EdTech platform?

According to The Economic Times report, Unacademy Co-founders Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini, plan to exit the company to focus on their new venture, AirLearn.



Sumit Jain, Co-founder of Unacademy’s subsidiary Graphy, is slated to take over leadership. Jain joined Unacademy in 2020 after the acquisition of his start-up, Opentalk.



Munjal and Saini are currently prioritising AirLearn, a language learning app that has achieved an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $4,00,000 in the United States shortly after its launch, showing strong early traction in the language learning market.



Unacademy's financial health

Gaurav Munjal recently noted that Unacademy has reduced its core business cash burn from over Rs 1,000 crore annually three years ago to under Rs 200 crore in 2025. With Rs 1,200 crore in reserves, the company is financially stable.



In an internal email obtained by Entrackr, Graphy CEO Sumit Jain urged Unacademy employees to ignore rumours about leadership changes.



The exit of Munjal and Saini marks a new era for Unacademy under Sumit Jain’s leadership.