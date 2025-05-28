Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin provides cash aid to five corporation school students

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has provided financial assistance of Rs 25,000 and a laptop to D Shriya, a corporation school student raised by a single mother after her father abandoned the family.

This follows a The New Indian Express article highlighting Shriya's financial struggles in pursuing higher education, despite scoring 565 out of 600 in her Class 12 exams and securing college admission.

Shriya was among five corporation school students who received financial assistance and laptops from the chief minister on Tuesday, May 27. Stalin also distributed laptops to 131 students during this event.

Also among them was Keerthana B, a student of the Corporation's Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School in Perambur who had scored 537 in the Class 12 exams. Her father, an auto driver, is currently under treatment for complications due to diabetes. She is yet to secure a college admission due to financial limitations.

The New Indian Express had on May 22 reported the struggles of Shriya, as she was working at a soda factory for Rs 300 a day to be able to continue her studies. VM Muralidharan, chairman of Ethiraj College for Women, also reached out to Shriya via phone on Tuesday and said that he would offer any assistance needed to support her higher education, the family said.