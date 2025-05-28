Sustainability programmes at Indian universities are BOOMING. Here's where you can enroll

India’s transition into a low-carbon economy is driving a surge in green employment opportunities. Ankit Tulsyan, Director - Government and Public Sector at EY LLP and alumnus of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) School, estimates that India could create around 35 million green jobs by 2047, according to a report by Business Today.



“The majority of the demand will come from the energy, automobile, technology, and agriculture sectors,” said Tulsyan.



Here are the key sectors:

Energy: Renewable energy and efficiency projects.

Automotive: Electric vehicles and sustainable transport.

Technology: Green tech and digital sustainability.

Agriculture: Sustainable farming and agribusiness.



Academic institutions come up with new programmes

Leading institutions like the TERI School of Advanced Studies, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are introducing programmes to meet the demand for green skills:



Four-year undergraduate programmes: Integrating sustainability with economics, biotechnology, and environmental studies.

Five-year integrated programmes: Combining sustainability with business administration and other fields.



Sectors such as automotive, energy, manufacturing, agriculture, and technology are shifting toward sustainability, creating career paths in areas like renewable energy management and environmental policy.



These interdisciplinary programmes prepare graduates to address the challenges of the green economy.



Applications are open for the 2025-26 academic year, inviting students to join programmes that position them at the forefront of India’s green economy and offer pathways to high-demand careers.