Royal trailblazer: Norwegian Princess Ingrid Alexandra to begin her educational journey in Australia

The Norwegian Royal Household has announced that Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 21, will pursue a full-time undergraduate degree in International Relations and Political Economy at the University of Sydney, according to a report by The Times of India, today, Wednesday, May 28.



Starting in August 2025, she will live in on-campus student housing, joining her peers in a vibrant academic environment.



Journey from Oslo to Sydney

Raised in Oslo, Princess Ingrid is the daughter of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and granddaughter of King Harald V.



Her decision to study in Australia mirrors her mother’s educational experience at Wangaratta High School in Victoria, Australia. The Royal Household released a statement, as per the BBC, that “Her Royal Highness looks forward to dedicating herself to her studies in the years to come.”



Prior to her university enrollment, Princess Ingrid completed 15 months of military service, training as an engineer soldier and rifleman. Her official biography highlights her dedication to environmental protection and climate change, themes likely to influence her studies in International Relations and Political Economy.



Her pursuit of higher education abroad reflects a modern royal approach, combining her personal ambitions with her visionary outlook.