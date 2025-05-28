"Now I'm reassessing my long-term plans...": Indian student in the US amidst warnings of deportation

The recent advisory issued by the US Embassy in India has emphasised that international students must adhere strictly to their visa conditions. Specifically, international students who skip classes, drop out, or leave their academic programmes without informing their institutions risk immediate revocation of their student visas and potential ineligibility for future US visas.

The advisory has made me more vigilant about my attendance and academic commitments. While I have always prioritised my studies, the heightened scrutiny reinforces the importance of maintaining full-time enrollment and consistent class attendance to ensure compliance with visa requirements.

These recent policy changes and enforcement actions have created a sense of unease among international students. The possibility of visa revocation for minor infractions has led to increased caution and concern about maintaining legal status in the US.

Especially for many Indian students, the atmosphere is a mix of both concern and determination. While the increased enforcement has caused anxiety, many students are focused on adhering to regulations and seeking support from university resources to navigate these challenges.

Although I have not personally encountered any visa issues, I am aware of peers who have received warnings for minor infractions, such as unreported changes in employment during the Optional Practical Training (OPT) period.

OPT, allows students holding F-1 visas to gain practical work experience in their field of study. However, this also requires careful documentation and communication. These incidents underscore the importance of meticulous compliance with all visa-related requirements.

The current environment has prompted me to reassess my long-term plans. While I still aspire to gain work experience in the US post-graduation, I am also exploring opportunities in other countries with more stable immigration policies to ensure career continuity.

In response to these challenges, our university has been proactive in addressing these concerns. The International Student Office has organised informational sessions and provided resources to help students understand and comply with visa regulations. They have also emphasised the importance of communicating any changes in academic status promptly.

The stringent policies of the current administration have significantly impacted the international student community. While national security is important, the broad measures and rapid policy shifts have created uncertainty and stress among students who contribute positively to the academic and cultural fabric of US institutions.

(This has been written by an Indian student who is studying in the US. They have shared their experience on the request of anonymity.)