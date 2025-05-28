No new student visa interviews as Trump administration mulls stricter social media checks?

Fresh uncertainty looms for international students hoping to study in the United States of America (USA), as all US embassies have been instructed to pause new visa interview appointments. The instruction, issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, comes amidst plans by the Donald Trump administration to significantly expand the vetting of applicants’ social media profiles.

A confidential cable, accessed by Politico and reported by NDTV, notes that the suspension applies to all new appointments for F, M, and J visa categories — which cover students and exchange visitors. However, any interviews that were already scheduled before the order was sent out will be allowed to proceed as planned.

The cable reads, “Effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consular sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor (F, M and J) visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued.”

This directive follows the Trump administration’s broader immigration stance and coincides with internal claims linking foreign students to the spread of antisemitic sentiment — claims that remain contentious. As NDTV highlights, the order has prompted concern within the US Department of State, particularly due to the vagueness of what the expanded screening would involve.

Although students can still access visa application portals, the freeze on scheduling new interviews remains in place. Previously, social media scrutiny had reportedly been limited to applicants who participated in pro-Palestine protests. The latest development suggests a significant escalation, though what criteria might be used for this screening remains unclear.

State Department officials, according to Politico, have expressed unease about the ambiguity. For instance, it remains uncertain whether visible support for Palestine — such as photos of a flag on X (formerly Twitter) — would be grounds for additional checks.