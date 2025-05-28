Meet the new Golden Trio: HBO unveils cast for Harry, Ron and Hermione in upcoming reboot series

HBO has officially lifted the curtain on its highly anticipated Harry Potter reboot, revealing the new actors cast as the franchise’s beloved trio — Harry, Hermione and Ron. The streaming giant announced that Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout, will step into the iconic roles, as reported by Financial Express.

The core cast joins a strong ensemble, which HBO had previously announced. John Lithgow is set to play Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu will take on the role of Severus Snape, and Nick Frost will appear as Hagrid.

Notably, the actor for Lord Voldemort is yet to be revealed, though Ralph Fiennes, who played the Dark Lord in the original films, has publicly expressed interest in seeing Cillian Murphy take up the role.

Taking on the mantle of the Boy Who Lived is Dominic McLaughlin, a young Scottish actor whose past work includes an upcoming comedy titled Grow, a Sky production featuring Nick Frost.

Frost, who is now set to play Rubeus Hagrid in the reboot, will share screen space with McLaughlin once again, albeit in a far more magical setting this time around.

Meanwhile, Arabella Stanton, who will portray Hermione Granger, brings a considerable amount of experience to the table. As highlighted by Financial Express, she has earned acclaim for her stage performances in Matilda: The Musical and Starlight Express.

Her appearance in the show’s early promos has already caught the attention of fans, some of whom have called her casting “the strongest of the three”.

Alastair Stout rounds out the trio as Ron Weasley. With no prior acting credits, this will mark Stout’s professional debut. However, the resemblance he bears to Rupert Grint — who originally portrayed Ron — has already made an impression on viewers.