“Indian students must now treat every absence or procedural misstep as potential crisis”: International Relations expert
Amidst the recent student visa revocation and deportation of students, the US Embassy, on Tuesday, May 27, issued a warning to all international students, urging them to strictly adhere to the terms of their student visas while they study in the US.
The advisory noted that students who skip classes, drop out, or leave their programme without informing their universities can face immediate revocation of their student visa and be disqualified from future applications for US visas.
To address this issue, Edex spoke with Anudeep Gujjeti, Assistant Professor at the Center of Excellence for Geopolitics and International Studies (CEGIS), REVA University. He is also a Young Leader at the Pacific Forum, Honolulu, USA. He shares his expert perspective.
How would you describe the recent US Embassy policy changes regarding student visas for Indian students?
The US government's sweeping changes to student visa policy mark a sharp departure from previous political dispensation rules. Consular authorities temporarily halted new student visa interviews worldwide to pave the way for mandatory social media screening of applicants.
The US Embassy in India also cancelled around 2,000 visa interview appointments over suspected scheduling fraud, declaring “zero tolerance” for agents gaming the system.
These moves come amid a broader crackdown that has seen thousands of student visas revoked, allegedly for violations ranging from campus protests to even minor legal infractions.
Indian students, now the largest international cohort on US campuses (over 3,31,000 in 2023–24), will be impacted severely.
This is a combination of heightened security vetting and political pressure from the current political dispensation to curb immigration, which together are reshaping the rules for Indians aspiring to study in America.
How do you think these new enforcement measures — such as revoking visas for skipping classes or not informing institutions — will affect Indian students studying in the US?
Stricter enforcement measures have sent Indian student communities in the US into confusion. Under new guidelines, a visa can be abruptly revoked if a student strays from regulations, for instance, by skipping classes or failing to promptly update their university about changes in enrollment.
In reality, visas are being cancelled without warning, even for minor lapses.
This means Indian students must now treat every absence or procedural misstep as a potential crisis. Many feel compelled to maintain perfect attendance and constant communication with school officials, fearing that any deviation might be misinterpreted as visa abuse. This leads to a psychological toll where students constantly live in fear, curbing normal campus activities and speech to avoid drawing scrutiny.
The US has also suspended new student visa interviews and plans to expand social media vetting for applicants. What are the broader implications of these measures for academic freedom and student mobility?
By halting visa issuance to implement ideological screenings, US authorities risk deterring countless prospective students from even applying to US universities. Aspiring students now must self-censor online, scrubbing social media of any views that could be deemed “anti-American” or controversial. This is antithetical to the free exchange of ideas.
On US campuses, existing international students also report feeling muzzled; many avoid political discussions or protests, afraid that dissent could jeopardise their legal status. Such measures create a climate of fear that stifles academic discourse.
With thousands of visas revoked in early 2025, what long-term effects do you foresee on US-India educational ties and the willingness of Indian students to pursue studies in the US?
If this climate persists, Indian enrollment in US institutions may stagnate or decline as prospective students opt for countries deemed more welcoming.
In the long run, fewer Indian graduates of US universities would mean weaker people-to-people ties and diminished American influence in India’s talent pool. Education consultants already report rising interest in alternatives like Europe and Australia, hinting that America’s visa clampdown is slowly diverting India’s best and brightest elsewhere.
The crackdown risks a key pillar of the bilateral relationship, academic collaboration, and could leave lasting scars on trust and goodwill.
What do you see as the main policy objectives behind the US Embassy’s recent decision to strictly enforce visa revocations for Indian and other international students who skip classes, drop out, or fail to notify their institutions?
Officially, the US authorities justify these strict actions as efforts to uphold visa integrity and national security, insisting that student visas are only for enrolled studies. Revoking visas of those found violating attendance rules or other terms is presented as rooting out fraud and potential threats.
However, underlying political motives are evident in these recent decisions. The administration is wielding visa policy to suppress campus dissent under the banner of combating terrorism and anti-Semitism.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s vow to find “lunatics” on campus and take away their visas suggests an ideologically driven purge of voices deemed destabilising.
Do you think there would be a decline in Indian students applying to US institutions?
These developments are casting a long shadow over Indian students' eagerness to study in the US.
Once the top source of international students in the US, India may now see interest wane amidst the turmoil.
Stories of student visas revoked over trivial issues or political speech are prompting families to favor alternatives. Even consultants are reporting growing interest in universities in Canada, Germany, or Australia, destinations viewed as safer bets for a stable education.
Immigration lawyers warn that many talented Indians feel the US is no longer welcoming.
Indian graduate students already in the US are drawing up contingency plans to transfer or work elsewhere.
If the crackdown continues, a dip in Indian applications is likely as students opt for countries where their academic dreams won’t be jeopardised by unpredictable visa politics.
If the current strict visa revocation policy continues, how do you think the landscape of international student enrollment in the US will change over the next five years?
If the visa revocation policy persists, the US could see a significant decline in international student enrollments over the next five years. Even a moderate drop in foreign enrollment would strain college budgets since international students contribute billions in tuition and spending.
Indian and Chinese applicants, once drivers of US enrollment growth, are likely to seek out friendlier countries, eroding America’s share of the global education market. Campuses might become noticeably less diverse and innovative as this talent pool shrinks. In effect, the current administration’s message that international students are “not welcome” could inflict lasting damage.
By 2030, the US may find itself losing its edge as the premier destination for global scholars.
Indeed, this will not just affect the student community but also spread to other areas.