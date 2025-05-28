“Indian students must now treat every absence or procedural misstep as potential crisis”: International Relations expert

Amidst the recent student visa revocation and deportation of students, the US Embassy, on Tuesday, May 27, issued a warning to all international students, urging them to strictly adhere to the terms of their student visas while they study in the US.

The advisory noted that students who skip classes, drop out, or leave their programme without informing their universities can face immediate revocation of their student visa and be disqualified from future applications for US visas.

To address this issue, Edex spoke with Anudeep Gujjeti, Assistant Professor at the Center of Excellence for Geopolitics and International Studies (CEGIS), REVA University. He is also a Young Leader at the Pacific Forum, Honolulu, USA. He shares his expert perspective.