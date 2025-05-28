Himachal Pradesh: AMRU promises FMG internships amid delays; official notice expected in a week

In a crucial development for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) in Himachal Pradesh, Atal Medical and Research University (AMRU) has confirmed that it will be conducting internships for FMGs from the current session.

This assurance was made during a key meeting held on Monday, May 26, with representatives from the FMG community.

According to the All FMG Association (AFA), a total of 16 FMG students participated in the meeting with AMRU officials.

One of the major outcomes of the interaction was the university’s commitment to release an official notification within 7–10 days, following a scheduled meeting with the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Shimla, this week.

The meeting was also attended by the Controller of Examinations (COE), who reportedly took detailed note of the various concerns raised by the FMGs, including seat availability for internships and clarity on their eligibility for NEET PG next year.

“We also met the Vice Chancellor, who listened to us patiently and assured us that he would discuss the implementation process with the COE to ensure a smooth execution of the internships,” the AFA shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

This announcement has come as a significant relief for many FMGs in Himachal Pradesh who have been anxiously waiting for clarity on their internship counselling, a crucial step toward obtaining their medical registration in India.

Dr Kaushal, Media Coordinator, All FMGs Association (AFA), pointed out the urgency of the matter, saying, “While all other states like Uttar Pradesh have already started their counselling process for FMG internships, Himachal Pradesh has not released a single notification. The exam concluded in January 2025. This delay puts FMGs here at a clear disadvantage.”

The FMG community now awaits the notification from AMRU, hopeful that the process will move swiftly and fairly.