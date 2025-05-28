“Dystopian”, “fascist”: US student visa pause sparks global backlash on X

The American dream just got a little harder to chase. Over the past 48 hours, significant policy shifts regarding US student visas have sparked global concern, particularly among international students from India.
The US administration has directed its embassies and consulates worldwide to pause all student and exchange visa interviews until further notice. Why? To reportedly implement an enhanced social media vetting system.
“This news that all US embassies should suspend student visa interviews schedule… if true is disheartening. They are going hard on vetting your social media accounts,” wrote an X user.
What’s happening?
As per recent reports, the move is linked to the US administration's increased focus on monitoring international students' digital activity, particularly around issues like pro-Palestinian activism and political dissent.
The pause could lead to long delays in visa processing and impact universities that depend on international students for income.
Some users on social media indicated that it sounds like a “dystopian” move.
“US visa changes & social media vetting raise concerns. Hope increased scrutiny won't unfairly limit opportunities for genuine students seeking knowledge & progress. Prioritizing fair access is crucial,” wrote another X user with username @abdullahmaq35.
Free speech vs surveillance?
This policy is raising serious questions around freedom of expression, surveillance, and fair access to education. Students are concerned that their online opinions, including older posts, may now impact their visa status.
“US halts student visa appointments and plans expanded Social Media vetting… Loving the crackdown on free speech,” wrote one user.
While some US citizens feel like this move is fair and reasonable, especially to protect borders and curb illegal immigration, others see this move as fascist and extremist.
“Fascism is alive and well in the USA. Founding fathers will be turning in their graves at this extremism. USA is turning into Gilead,” said a user named Chris Riches.
Indian students affected
Indian students make up one of the largest international student communities in the US. With visa interview appointments suddenly vanishing, panic is setting in.
“This will have a lot of impact on students from India and especially from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana who form bulk of students studying in USA! What was the reason for such an order?” another X user noted.
Moreover, the United States has recently issued a warning to international students, including those from India, emphasising that skipping classes or dropping out without proper notification can lead to the revocation of their student visas.
“A lot of targeted harassment to Indian students/people since a month. Is this how friends treat us? US fresh warning to Indian students: Lose your visa if you skip classes without informing,” questioned one X user.
The policy rollout has triggered a wave of sarcastic and critical commentary online. Many are calling out the US’s double standards on freedom, democracy, and its treatment of international students.