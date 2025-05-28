“Dystopian”, “fascist”: US student visa pause sparks global backlash on X

The American dream just got a little harder to chase. Over the past 48 hours, significant policy shifts regarding US student visas have sparked global concern, particularly among international students from India.

The US administration has directed its embassies and consulates worldwide to pause all student and exchange visa interviews until further notice. Why? To reportedly implement an enhanced social media vetting system.

“This news that all US embassies should suspend student visa interviews schedule… if true is disheartening. They are going hard on vetting your social media accounts,” wrote an X user.