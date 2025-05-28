COMEDK UGET 2025: Provisional key out, result to follow final review

Candidates who took the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025, conducted by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK), can now access the provisional answer key online. The key was released today, May 28, and is available at comedk.org, as The Indian Express reports.

The primary session of COMEDK UGET 2025 was held on May 10, with a supplementary session conducted on May 25 for candidates whose original exam schedule had been deferred.

The provisional key allows students to check the official responses to the questions asked. By logging into the portal with their application number and password, candidates can review the answers and raise objections if needed.

Objections to the provisional key can be submitted through the official website until 4.00 pm on May 30. For each challenged question, a fee of Rs 500 must be paid, as highlighted by The Indian Express. This fee is non-refundable. Candidates are also required to upload valid supporting documents to back their claims.

To initiate the objection process, students must:

Log in to the COMEDK portal. Access the objection form. Choose the question(s) they wish to contest. Upload appropriate references. Make the payment for each objection. Save the confirmation for record-keeping.

Once the objection window closes, subject matter experts will assess all challenges. A final answer key, based on their evaluation, is set to be published at 12.00 pm on June 4. No further objections will be entertained after this stage.

The COMEDK UGET 2025 results are expected to be declared on June 7. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for subsequent updates on counselling and admissions.