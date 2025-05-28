Candidates can now access and dispute AP EAMCET 2025 answer key

The provisional answer key for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2025 is now available on the official portal — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can access it by providing their Registration Number, EAPCET Hall Ticket Number, and registered mobile number, as noted by Business Standard.

The AP EAMCET, also referred to as AP EAPCET, has been the standard gateway for undergraduate admissions in Andhra Pradesh since 1986.

This year, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) conducted the entrance tests for the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams on May 19 and 20, while the Engineering stream exam was held across multiple centres between May 21 and May 27.

Each day had two shifts — one from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm and another from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The exams were conducted in an online mode.

As highlighted by Business Standard, candidates who took the Engineering stream exam can view the preliminary answer key starting today, May 28, from 10.00 am. Objections can be submitted until May 30, 5.00 pm. Those appearing for other streams have until May 29, 5.00 pm to raise objections.

To file a challenge, applicants must log into the official portal, click on the “Key Objection” tab, and enter their details. They must also specify the question they are challenging and back it with valid references, including the book name, edition, and page number.

All objections submitted within the given timeframe will be reviewed by subject matter experts. Based on their evaluation, the final answer key will be issued. Candidates will not receive individual confirmation about whether their objections were accepted or rejected.